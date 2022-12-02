Overwatch 2 highlights Ramattra’s backstory and voice acting in latest video

Did you know that there’s a new character coming to Overwatch 2? Did you know his name is Ramattra? Did you know he’s an omnic? A revolutionary? A fighter for his people? Even if you’ve heard this a couple of times before, Blizzard is really hoping to tell you all about him – again – in its latest video.

The showcase works as a sort of synopsis of what’s been told before in terms of his backstory and origin (which would make sense considering the video is hosted by the game’s lead narrative designer), while also giving a nod to voice actor Ramon Tikaram and his performance as the character and hinting at an upcoming short story that will be focused on the creation of Null Sector. For now, you can get another taste of Ramattra in the video below.

source: YouTube
