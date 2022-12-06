Conan Exiles’ Age of Sorcery chapter two update is live today

It’s easy for one to assume that the narrative in Conan Exiles goes no further than “I built a square shack but some a-hole tornado destroyed it and then a lizard bit my ankle and killed me,” but there are some story beats weaving through the usual survival sandbox dalliances. If you’ve not been keeping up or you didn’t know story in survival games was a thing, then refer to this video, which summarizes the first chapter of the Age of Sorcery update’s narrative.

This video comes on the heels of the Chapter 2 update, which introduces head hunter contracts, rebalances pets, launches another battle pass, and crushes bugs today. The update is available on PC, PS4, and Xbox.

If you’d rather take part in a narrative but don’t want to actually play Conan Exiles, then perhaps you will like walking through The Crossroads, an interactive short story that brings to mind those old Choose My Adventure books that were popular back in the day. Kids, ask your parents about those if you’re not familiar with the idea.



The free update arrives at the same time as a trove of new cosmetics that can be purchased through the new Battle Pass or in the Bazaar item shop. Feast your eyes on the abundance of new content in the Launch Trailer! Funcom is also excited to announce three new Twitch Drops, running from today until January 3rd, letting players acquire two wall ornaments and the beautiful and festive Crested Lapdog pet simply by watching Conan Exiles streams on Twitch. Players need only link their account to Twitch through a button in the in-game menu to get started. The arrival of sorcery has shaken the foundations of the Exiled Lands. Strange rituals are performed everywhere as sorcerers run rampant with the newfound power. In Chapter 2, players will come across the camps of Khitan Headhunters in both the Exiled Lands and The Isle of Siptah. To understand the new sorcery that has burgeoned, they will task you with hunting down and bringing them sorcerer NPCs across the lands. Although their skull will do, living bodies provide much higher rewards, including a new armor set. On their journeys, players will also run into the new Witch Hunt Encounter, where they can interrupt the powerful rituals of one of four different boss-level sorcerers. These sorcerers cannot be taken alive, but their skulls can also be brought to the Khitan camps for a big payout. Arriving in parallel with the free update, a huge assortment of new paid cosmetics is available through the Bazaar item shop and new Battle Pass, including the extended Stormglass building set, new armor and weapon looks, new pets, unique decorations, and more!