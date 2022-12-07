Elden Ring’s Colosseum DLC is available for free today for everyone

If you love Elden Ring and also love beating the snot out of your friends, the game’s newest update will provide you with everything you need. The Colosseum DLC has long been rumored, but it’s out today at no charge, opening up a variety of PvP modes available to players at appropriately aged arenas located throughout the world map. Team fights are available as well as larger brawls, along with the option to fight with spirit summoning enabled.

The update also includes a number of balance changes for both PvP specifically and game balance in general, alongside new hairstyles for players to use during character creation. Whether you want to prove your mettle against your friend, alongside your friends, or just against whatever random strangers are eager to fight you on a given day, this new update is ready for you. Just beware of other players eager to solo you.