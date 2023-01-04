Old School RuneScape previews January’s updates and shares poll results for 2023 features

This week isn’t seeing the usual update to Old School RuneScape as the devs at Jagex are presumably still on a bit of a vacation. That isn’t to suggest that the month of January will always be so quiet, of course, as the game’s Twitter account offered a little tease of what’s to come later in the month.

Wednesday, January 11th, will bring the Secrets of the North update, which adds the titular quest, a Venator bow weapon, and a new boss to fight. A couple of weeks after that, on January 25th, the game will release its Wilderness zone boss rework that was previewed and tested last year.

On the subject of future updates, player polling for planned feature updates to OSRS has closed, and the results are all a resounding “yes” from players, meaning the Desert Treasure II quest, the forestry co-op activity, and the account builds feature will move on in development. More details about account builds will be shared soon.

For the record, RuneScape is similarly quiet this week, with its only recent activity being a meme post.



👋 We're back! There'll be no game update this week, but let's take a look at what's in store for the rest of January! 🧭 Secrets of the North, a new boss, and the Venator Bow will be arriving next week. ☠️ The Wilderness Boss Rework drops on the 25th, so get your squad ready! pic.twitter.com/7nOS9uAX6U — Old School RuneScape (@OldSchoolRS) January 4, 2023

🗳 177k of you had your say, and the results are in! 🪓 Get your axes ready for Forestry! And prepare yourselves for Desert Treasure II with its new bosses and prayer book! 💬 We'll be talking more about Official Account Builds in the near future. pic.twitter.com/x8AmESaF1H — Old School RuneScape (@OldSchoolRS) January 3, 2023