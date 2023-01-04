Overwatch 2’s limited-time Battle for Olympus game mode brings a clash of the gods in FFA deathmatch

The characters of Overwatch 2 are already regular humans with some god-like power and strength, but the Battle for Olympus game mode arriving on Thursday, January 5th, is placing several characters into a more literal pantheon of gods and goddesses – namely, the Greek pantheon, if the mode’s title wasn’t a big enough clue.

Battle for Olympus is a limited-time game mode featuring specific heroes dressed up like Greek mythological characters like Medusa, the cyclops, and a minotaur among them. The mode will be a seven-player free-for-all deathmatch, and characters will not only look like mythical characters but also have “reimagined abilities that will channel the power of the gods.” In addition, a global leaderboard will be tallied, with the hero earning the most eliminations earning a statue in the Ilios map.

The Battle for Olympus will run between January 5th and 19th. A preview trailer awaits below.

