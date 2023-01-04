Overwatch 2’s limited-time Battle for Olympus game mode brings a clash of the gods in FFA deathmatch

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

The characters of Overwatch 2 are already regular humans with some god-like power and strength, but the Battle for Olympus game mode arriving on Thursday, January 5th, is placing several characters into a more literal pantheon of gods and goddesses – namely, the Greek pantheon, if the mode’s title wasn’t a big enough clue.

Battle for Olympus is a limited-time game mode featuring specific heroes dressed up like Greek mythological characters like Medusa, the cyclops, and a minotaur among them. The mode will be a seven-player free-for-all deathmatch, and characters will not only look like mythical characters but also have “reimagined abilities that will channel the power of the gods.” In addition, a global leaderboard will be tallied, with the hero earning the most eliminations earning a statue in the Ilios map.

The Battle for Olympus will run between January 5th and 19th. A preview trailer awaits below.

sources: YouTube, Twitter
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees unionize and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2023, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
Advertisement
Previous articleEnd-of-Year Eleven: The top MMOs to watch in 2023

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments