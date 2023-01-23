Diablo Immortal maps out new class, narrative quests, fishing, and new competitive mode for 2023

If you’re invested (hopefully not too monetarily) in Diablo Immortal enough that you’re looking forward to more content to the mobile ARPG, then you’ll probably be glad to know more is precisely what’s coming, with the promise of four major quarterly updates in 2023 that add plenty of things to do according to a roadmap post that was rather confusingly posted on Reddit.

These quarterly updates will improve existing features like gameplay, clans, and social features while also adding new Helliquary bosses and one new class. On top of that, Blizzard is planning additional narrative quests and side quests, more legendary items, a new unspecified competitive mode, and a fishing activity.

Since this is a general roadmap post, there are obviously not any specific dates or timing details for any of these new goodies. All the same, fans may have things to look forward to this year, even if that information comes without an actual news post or a splashy infographic.