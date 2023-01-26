Guild Wars 2 prepares previews of balance changes and WvW quality-of-life ahead of its 2023 roadmap

There are likely a fair number of Guild Wars 2 players at the edges of their seats for the MMORPG’s 2023 content roadmap. Unfortunately, ArenaNet is not ready to share that yet. However, the devs do have some other previews of interest planned that might still perk up a few ears before then.

Tomorrow, January 27th, will see an outline of quality-of-life changes for WvW that are scheduled to go live on January 31st. After that, February 3rd will offer a preview of the game’s next balance pass. Finally, the announcement tweet offers a cheeky little preview of the studio update and subsequent 2023 roadmap; a timetable for this post is “in just a few weeks.”

This preview of previews has set the mind of GW2 dataminer that_shaman into motion as he makes some educated guesses on what’s coming down the pike. By his assumptions, January 31st will also start the game’s transition to DirectX 11; balance patching will happen in February or March; the Super Adventure Box event will arrive on March 28th, and DirectX 9 support will fully end on April 18th. Note again that these are all guesses and not officially confirmed, but either way everyone will learn more soon.

