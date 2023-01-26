Mortal Online 2 recaps its first year of life, teases territory control and siege systems

Star Vault is celebrating a year since Mortal Online 2’s steam launch (yes, the beginning of 2022 was pretty bonkers for MMO launches). “If you have been following the game since release you’ll know that this past year has been a rocky road to travel, however we are very happy with the massive progress we have made since then,” the team writes in its new dev blog.

Most of that blog is indeed a recap of the game’s development over the last year, totaling over 11 “major patches,” but players might want to scroll to the end for a glimpse into what’s yet to come:

“Our next major milestone is the release of the Territory Control and sieging systems which we weren’t able to focus on at launch. As we have addressed the server capacity issues and now support huge battles at a scale never before seen in a game like this, we are very excited to deliver these systems that we know many of you have been eagerly waiting for. We can’t wait for you to get your hands on it and start claiming areas of Myrland for yourself. After that we have the final step on our current roadmap, which includes the transition to Unreal Engine 5 along with the release on the Epic Games Store, when we will be ramping up marketing efforts which have been paused since the launch, inviting everyone to come and see how far Mortal Online 2 has come.”

Mortal Online 2 is currently on sale for 25% off on Steam (so around 30 bucks); the press release reminds us that the game has yet to turn on its planned monthly sub.