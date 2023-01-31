Destiny 2 showcases some of the pretty new weapons and gear awaiting in Lightfall

It’s a looter shooters, so it’s obvious that Destiny 2 would add new gear and weapons with its February 28th Lightfall expansion, but just in case you were curious just what those might look like, the game has put out a fresh new trailer that offers a glimpse at the exotic goodies to come.

Among the shinies shown off in the video is the tracking round-firing Final Warning sidearm, a stasis-applying glaive known as Winterbite, the Abeyant Leap leg armor for Titans that fires seeking projectiles that suspend enemies after using the barricade ability, and a Hunter helmet called Cyrtarachne’s Façade that grants armor and flinch resistance when they grapple.

In addition to the above items, the trailer showcases a strand effect known as tangles, which are bundles of quantum strands left over when enemies unravel that players with strand can use to weave objects and creatures, or for other purposes tied to weapons. The video awaits below for those who play Destiny 2 for the loot. Or for the puppies.

