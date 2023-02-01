Massively on the Go: A guide to Pokemon Go’s February events

Ah, February: the season of chocolate. Even Splatoon 3 is fighting over it. But remember, the more chocolate you eat, the more calories that you gotta burn off later, and Pokemon GO is… well, not exactly helping at the start of the month with a Rocket Takeover, which is invading the last of January’s Crackling Voltage event, running from February 1st to 5th.

Don’t worry, though, as the rest of the month should keep you moving, even if you’re Hoenn Alone for a holiday or tour.

In terms of raids, both Regis have PvP use, and both are largely better below Master League (but still have some use there). Tapu Lele’s shiny is new but uh… that’s about it, sadly. Interestingly though, Mega Gardevoire has the same typing and comes out at the same time. As usual, I’d recommend doing the new Mega raid first, as people avoid it more and more the longer it’s out. For those who lack the Mega Energy even from quests, Mega Gengar and Mega Pidgeot are good choices and in the top five of our Best Megas to Invest in Now list.

I’m hoping you heeded last month’s warning and prepped some pokemon for easy TMing by finding your good Shadow Pokemon and giving it a tag. From there, you can simply go to the tag and search “@Frustration” so you can TM the pokemon and have it disappear from the list to get through them all quick. For those who are new or worried about raiding Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon, Electric and Water grunts are your best bet for Shadow Electabuzz, Shadow Shinx, and Shadow Totodile. You can also hold onto your Super Radar and avoid Giovanni for a while to farm his imposter grunts for Shadow Bellsprout. For any other shadow ‘mon you need, you can check Silph Road’s Rocket lineup to help find any other ‘mon you may be looking for too.

While there will be newly released shadow ‘mon, they’re currently by and large collector’s items, including Shadow Registeel. Yes, even for PvP aside from Shadow Alola Ninetails. Strange Eggs aren’t changing much, besides the fact that Inkay will no longer be part of the pool and some ‘mon have swapped tiers. It’s still hard to recommend collecting these for most players, as they gum up your egg storage longer by requiring 12k to be walked. Furthermore, most players seem to want a good or rare pokemon from these, which you probably won’t get. That being said, for an extra 2km walked, you get double the stardust that 10k eggs grant, so if you have lowered expectations, feel free to stock up on Strange Eggs.

February 5th is Noibat Community Day, even though it’s basically just the 2-5 p.m. timeslot followed by Noibat raids that spawn more Noibats. The event move, Boomburst, isn’t looking as if it’ll help the evolved bat at all since it’s a Normal-type attack, but hey, it’s a popular pokemon with a rare shiny that costs a lot of candy to evolve. Double catch-candy, an additional discounted special trade, and triple stardust are all welcome here!

We don’t have details yet, but February 8th through 14th is the Valentine’s Event. Historically, this event involved double-catch candy, but not always. Pink pokemon are often featured, and the big one to always watch for is Chansey, especially since it’s still the definitive gym defender. That being said, it should be noted that Pokemon Contests have been datamined and seem to be attached to Pokestops. We’ve mentioned Contests since Gen 7, particularly as an alternative to the problematic gym system. Releasing contests this month is a possibility since it was a Gen 3 feature and the Hoenn Tour is coming, and it would spice up the Valentine’s Event, but we’ll have to wait and see.

While we don’t have full details, a leaked game update description notes an upcoming February 11th Luvdisc event. Unless there are other bonuses, the event will be largely a shiny hunt, as Luvdisc has absolutely no use as a Raid Attacker or as a PvP pokemon in any league, and it should only be put in a gym if you’re trying to do some kind of theme.

#GOBattleLeague #SeasonOfMythicalWishes has been announced!!! 🗓️ Dec 1 – Mar 1 **FINAL SEASON OF CLASSIC FORMATS** Balance Changes:

💀 Poison Fang (Cost Increase)

🕊️ Wing Attack (Energy Generation Increase)

🧚 Charm (Damage Decrease)

… AND MORE 📰 https://t.co/nZg1TBznM0 pic.twitter.com/J4MBJl6Td9 — GO Stadium 🗞️ Play! Pokémon & GBL Information (@GOStadiumPvP) November 28, 2022

PvPers get their last seasonal event on February 12th for Go Battle Day: Vulpix. It’s the usual 4x stardust rewards, 100 battles possible (up from 25), and no IV floor, so you can get those PvP IVs, but also you can evolve Vulpix to Ninetails to have its Elite TM only move Ember without needing an Elite TM. Regular Ninetails isn’t a great PvP ‘mon but may have use in some limited cups.

February 18th and 19th is the in-person-only Vegas Hoenn Tour. You may hear some rumblings about this from those who go, (including me!), but we’ll have separate articles on this event, as usual.

Then we’ve got the February 22nd through 24th Primal Rumblings event. This is a great catch-up event for those who are new or still have specific mega pokemon they’re lacking in terms of Gen 3 starters. Mudkip in particular should be focused on if you lack a good one, as it not only is a powerful Mega in its own right but gives extra XL candy for both Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon. You won’t get any Mega energy for these ‘mon or have time to max out their Mega levels before the Hoenn Tour if you weren’t already working on them, but as the two often come together or on the heels of the other, Mega Swampert is a great investment. I’ve already prepared two myself for the Vegas event, so you know this isn’t just talk! Double xp isn’t bad either.

The big news, though, is for raids. While Rayquaza isn’t getting its Primal form yet, it is getting its second event move: Breaking Swipe, which could make Ray an side-grade to the far less expensive Dragonite in PvP, but it doesn’t do much for it in raids, unless we see a huge surprise to its animation duration.

We’re not done yet, though. Mega Latias and Mega Latios are also returning, though whether or not they’ll have their signature moves (Mist Ball and Lustre Purge respectively) is unknown. While we’ve asked PR to clarify, they rarely do, and admittedly, both these moves are sub-optimal at the moment. Worse, they’ll be completely replaced in terms of bonuses once Primal Rayquaza is available, so while they’re currently reasonable, even good investments, in the long run, they may end up collecting dust. My advice? Make sure you can at least Mega Evolve both so you can walk for energy when/if desired, as I’ve made heavy use of them already, but then immediately switch to raiding Rayquaza, which will remain available until March 1st.

Naturally, this leads to the free Hoenn Tour for the rest of the world on February 25th and 26th. It’s free and runs for two days, though you can purchase special research to get a shiny Jirachi (eventually). While there are online complaints that it seems there will be no paid way to increase the shiny spawns, we’ve previously noted that both the Kanto Tour and Johto Tour were disappointments in this department anyway. My guess is that extending it to a two-day event should bring people to roughly the same shiny count as they were getting before, without having to pay this time. Again, we’ll cover this separately as we get closer to the event, but in the meantime, make some storage space! These are eight-hour events each, 16 in total. You’ll want as much space as possible, and sadly, it doesn’t look like you’ll get a candy transfer bonus this month.

While Mega Pidgeot’s a great utility ‘mon, it doesn’t exactly need to see combat, so February 7th’s spotlight isn’t hugely important. Woobat’s not terribly useful either, but treat yourself to that Valentine’s Day Double Stardust. Jigglypuff’s evolved form Wigglytuff has seen better days in Great League, but it still has some strong wins and is a great, accessible PvP pokemon. February 28th’s double catch candy may not be terribly useful, depending on what else comes out this month around that time. Its second form does have some Great League use, but the final form, Slaking, is useful only for short-term scares on casual gym attackers thanks to its massive CP but incredibly poor damage output thanks to its only quick attack, the 1-damage-per-turn Yawn.

That being said, good or bad, we all may be tired at the end of the month thanks to the new Hoenn Tour event form. As always, though, check in throughout the month for updates.

