Wizard101 is kicking off February with some appropriate love for our European friends. The magical MMO released its quality-of-life update for the EU client, which speeds up AOE spells, adds more skeleton key bosses, gives players new beast forms to try, and tosses in additional event rewards.

“We focused on the most used AOE spells to shorten their run timings. This will keep the pace of action going without the feeling of waiting too long for spells to play out before you can counter or use another spell,” KingsIsle explained.

Meanwhile in sister game Pirate101, the Friendship Festival has returned with special mounts, additional pets, love-themed housing decor, and the Huggle Hoggle pet.