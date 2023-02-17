Natural Selection 2 enters maintenance mode, Spellbreak returns as an official ‘community version’

We once more have to report on some semi-sunsets in our corner of the gaming sphere, although as the headline suggests, it’s not all terrible news for fans of the PvP shooter Natural Selection 2, and it’s particularly good news for fans of the battle royale Spellbreak.

This week, the devs at Unknown Worlds Entertainment announced that they will cease active development of NS2 after 10 years and 117 total updates. However, matched play servers will still remain online and blinking in order to let players continue to hop in for on-demand matches with friends or bots. “Although this isn’t goodbye, we still would like to say a very heartfelt thank you to you, our community and to all of those that worked with us on Natural Selection 2 over the years,” the announcement closes.

As for Spellbreak, which readers will recall was sunset earlier this year thanks to Blizzard buying out the studio to shore up development of WoW (and then almost immediately started screwing over its workers), that game has resurfaced as an official standalone “community version” that will let players host their own servers and play with friends. “Thank you for playing and being a part of the wonderful and passionate community that allowed us to bring Spellbreak to life,” the post reads. “We wish you all the best!”