Betawatch: Throne & Liberty gets the Amazon publishing treatment

He’s a pair of concentric rings covered in eyes. She’s the personification of the idea of freedom carrying a torch or a spear while dressed in a loose robe. Together, they drive around in a van and solve mysteries. If that premise sounds like it’s worth at least one season on Netflix before it gets cancelled, you should have written about it beforehand because Throne & Liberty is already a thing, and it’s an MMO from NCsoft that’s getting published by Amazon on these here American shores, and also South American and European and Japanese shores. Now I actually want that angel-and-ideal mystery show, though.
Other beta news is here, but it doesn’t really lend itself to the buddy cop series format:
- We clearly have not had enough games with the word “Project” in the title, so here comes Project Skies as a social cooperative action MMO.
- Closed beta for Wayfinder is starting next week! And no-wipe early access kicks off in May, so that’s on the docket.
- Pets! Gems! Grim landscapes! Grim dark dark dark grimdark darky dark darkgrim! Did you already know I was talking about Mad World? Well, now you do.
- Last but not least, here comes Coreborn: Nations of the Ultracore, a survival sandbox entering alpha testing on March 2nd. Very core.
In response to all of those cores, Betawatch will be redubbing itself Betacore in the near future. For the moment, though, we’ve gone full listcore in the list down below of games that are hard into testcore, but if one of those testcore games has happened to go into launchcore, you can go all commentcore in the comment section and let us know. Then you’ll see us go all appreciationcore.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Aero Tales Online: Early access
Arcane Waters: Early access
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Age of Water: Beta
Ashes of Creation: Alpha two in planning
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Coreborn: Nations of the Ultracore: Alpha on March 2
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Crew Motorfest: Closed testing
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Darkbind: Closed beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured Online: Back in closed development, early access aiming for March
Frozen Flame: Early access
Galahad 3093: Early access
Genfanad: Alpha
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Last Oasis: Early access
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Mad World: Beta
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Palia: Closed alpha
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha, monthly alpha tests planned for 2023
Past Fate: Closed alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Seed: Alpha
Shadow’s Kiss: Early access
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skull and Bones: Closed alpha
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Tarisland: Beta
The Adventurer’s Domain Online: Early access
Throne and Liberty: Korean closed beta
V Rising: Early access
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha two
Waven: Open alpha
Wayfinder: Closed alpha