Guild Wars 2 activates Twitch drops to celebrate a new chapter of the End of Dragons story

Are you excited about the next chapter of Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons story? Are you so excited that even if you aren’t playing the game at a given moment, you’ll want to watch other people play it? See, the developers at ArenaNet want to get eyes on streams, and that means that Twitch drops are coming online next week on Tuesday, February 28th, just in time for the release of the episode. Fans can tune in to watch streams with drops enabled and pick up a quartet of rewards in the process.

The four rewards are offered depending on how long you spend watching connected streams; you can earn two Heroic Boosters for an hour spent watching, a Dye Kit Pack for two hours, a Mini Baby Mount Container for four hours, and a Jade Tech Visor for six full hours. Just follow the guide to link your Guild Wars 2 and Twitch accounts, watch the streams, and enjoy your rewards! But make sure to watch the streams before March 5th, since the promotional drops will end then.