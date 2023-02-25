Diablo III welcomes Season 28 while Diablo Immortal goes fishin’

Resolutely ignoring the looming presence of Diablo IV on the horizon, the other Diablo titles are keeping pretty busy these days. In fact, Diablo III just started Season 28: Rites of Sanctuary this past week, giving players the opportunity to sacrifice items to gain season-long boons.

“Our aim with this season theme was to enhance the journey players experience each season by tying material goals to meaningful choices,” the devs said. “As we look towards Diablo IV’s release, we wanted to celebrate its arrival with a feature that emphasizes progression as well as offer some interesting details about Sanctuary.”

And not to be outdone, Diablo Immortal… er… went fishing? Hey, don’t knock it until you try it. There’s got to be some appeal to grappling with something weird and slimy in this universe that isn’t trying to bite your head off.

The update also included 36 new legendary items, redesigned the rune system, made gem adjustments, and added an activity scheduler and calendar to the in-game codex.

Blizzard authorized a third wave of server merges with the update that impacted several realms in East and Southeast Asia.