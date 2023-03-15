Second Life plans to launch a beta for its new mobile viewer later this year

Linden Lab is bringing a Unity-based mobile viewer to its long-running virtual world Second Life, according to a preview the company posted last weekend.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve tried to build a mobile viewer because of course we want to have all of the glory of Second Life in our pocket,” Linden Lab says. “But honestly this is the most exciting result we’ve seen so far. We really wanted to start with the hardest things first – and beautiful world views – and we wanted to make sure that our app works on all platforms. And so, it is with joy and trepidation that we share with you the early results of these efforts.”

Linden Lab does note that the team is still in early stages, so there’s no UI or functionality to show off yet, but we do know it’s expected to hit beta “later this year” as development continues.