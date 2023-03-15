World of Warcraft promises more race-class combos, discusses affixes, cross-faction guilds, and cadence

Do you want more class and race combinations in World of Warcraft? Possibly the additional ones we already know exist, like Night Elf Paladins and Blood Elf Druids? Well, you’re going to have to keep waiting for now, but not forever. Wowhead summarized a recent group interview with game director Ion Hazzikostas, who specifically mentions that the team is looking into expanding combinations where they make narrative sense. On a similar note, he would not rule out the Dracthyr getting to swing weapons or cast Frostbolt in the future.

Hazzikostas also says that cross-faction guilds aren’t quite what the name implies (a guild is still tied to faction, but you can join guilds started in another faction) as the team is being conservative with cross-faction rollout. Similarly, the team remains committed to tweaking Mythic+ in a conservative fashion, with the seasonal affixes sometimes making dungeons easier rather than harder (hence dropping for the next season). But the team is quite happy with the patch cadence, pushing out slightly smaller patches in a faster cycle and allowing for more prologue content when relevant. Check out the full summary for more details.