Palia’s team has doubled in less than two years as 600K players sign up to test it

Cozy MMO Palia is tooting its very cozy horn over its huge sign-up rate and the doubling of its team since its announcement in 2021. Singularity 6 dropped a press release with a few stats for the game, which is still in alpha, this morning.

“Within 3 months of the title reveal, more than 600,000 players filled out a survey to playtest the game, outpacing the number of followers of Steam’s most Wishlisted games. […] Even in the earliest phases of development, the studio cultivated a highly engaged community that has grown to more than 100,000 Discord members. The studio welcomed nearly 20,000 players across several Alpha tests in 2022 and 2023. In a single Alpha window, players logged more than 167,000 hours in a month, with top players averaging about 200 hours of playtime. […] To pursue the vision for Palia, the Singularity 6 team has grown, more than doubling in size since the game was announced and continuing to expand.”

There’s not a whole lot of meat here, but the announcement signals a shift in marketing for sure. It’s probably also worth noting that the word “MMO” is not found anywhere in the PR, which refers to the game as an “online cozy sim.”

Palia was first announced almost two years ago as a super-cozy “community simulation MMO” and a “community simulation massively multiplayer online game.” It began pre-alpha, bolstered by another injection of investor capital, that same summer, rolling into a pair of alphas in 2022. Sure would be nice if this marketing step-up is preparation for beta and launch, yeah?

Source: Press release