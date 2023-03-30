Mortal Online 2 offers its first sneak peek of the sandbox’s Unreal Engine 5 upgrade

Who wouldn’t appreciate some better visuals in their FFA PvP sandbox? That’s just what players of Mortal Online 2 are getting in the near future, as the game’s most recent livestream offered its first Unreal Engine 5 preview, featuring plenty of particle effects, crisp textures, and a big chunky dragon to top it all off.

Readers will remember that the UE5 upgrade was first detailed in an October roadmap post as part of an “Epic Release,” which also promises more server capacity, a thievery system, zone rules that change based on faction reputation, and a revamped starter experience.

More information about the teaser and what is shown is being promised in a later summary video, but until then you can check out the current preview video below the break.

