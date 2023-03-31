EverQuest II pulls a crate containing controversial treasure-boosting keys from its cash shop

The playerbase of EverQuest II was in an uproar a couple of weeks ago over keys that players could purchase that “increase the number of treasure rolls you obtained, or even guarantee a gear drop from that encounter”; players cried foul over the idea, accusing Daybreak Games of employing “pay-to-raid” tactics.

As a result of this reaction, the devs announced that a specific heritage treasure cache with these items will be pulled from the Marketplace and that no more of these kinds of crates will be created. “We heard you and understand that there were particular elements of the Libant Heritage Crate that run counter to our shared values,” reads the announcement.

Incidentally, there will be no individual loot systems in the future, but the devs are investigating different ways to lock loot without locking out zone timers. “We feel this is healthier for the game and allows people to help friends, guildmates and even join pick-up groups without too much worry of large amounts of loot coming into the world too quickly,” the post explains.

source: official forums , thanks to Bhagpuss for the tip!