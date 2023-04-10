Profane adds armor textures, previews PvP, and shares its latest end-of-month roadmap

We are once more scraping together Profane’s development reports, which continue to come via tweet storm, and we start things off with the end of March roadmap update. The devs at Insane note work on housing is complete, development on mobs and NPCs is changing focus from AI to just making them available in the world, data persistence is now being folded into overall work instead of having its own completion state, and new features like plants and seeds, party systems, and weather are now being worked on.

Wearing a set of cloth, leather, or metal armor should look appropriately clothy, leathery, or metallic, and that’s just what a recent preview video shows off, with nicer (but still in-development) armor textures for players to look at. Mmm, shiny metals.

Lastly, just in case you were wondering, Profane is a full loot FFA PvP game, and that’s being showcased in an “appropriately” noisesome video that pits two player characters against one another in a weapons-based slap fight to the tune of generic rock music.