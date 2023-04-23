Lord of the Rings Online’s newest raid delayed and punted back to the test realm

It’s been a very long wait indeed for cutting-edge players in Lord of the Rings Online as they’ve bided time for new endgame content. Now it looks like they’ll have no choice but to exercise even more patience, as SSG announced that it was sending its newest raid back to the drawing , er, testing board.

Gwathrenost, the Witch-king’s Citadel, which was added to the game with last week’s update, was supposed to unlock on April 26th . Now its opening date is uncertain, with the studio saying that it was sending it back to the Bullroarer realm for more testing.

“We’ll have more info on the release date for the raid in the near future,” SSG said.

