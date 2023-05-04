Black Desert ends PC spring server May 10, tweaks console classes, and adds new party rush on mobile

If that headline didn’t clue you in, this week has seen yet another bundle of updates for every single edition of Black Desert, so let’s get started first with the PC version’s latest news, which is headlined by the upcoming end of the spring season server on May 10th. Players can get word on dates and times, Tuvala gear conversion criteria, and at least one event to boost season characters beforehand.

As for the PC version’s patch notes, the tentpole attraction is a variety of PvP-leaning tweaks for the Awakened Warrior, the Valkyrie, the Witch, the Wizard, and the Corsair. Other updates include a new quest that grants a fence without using contribution points, and some difficulty adjustments to Erethea’s Limbo.

On the console side of things, players will find more class tweaks particularly for the Warrior and Archer, the arrival of the seasonal coelacanth fish on regular servers, and another round of minor UI adjustments to trade matters.

Finally, BDO Mobile’s newest patch has kicked off a Party Rush against the Executioner, even more class updates, adjustments to player camps, and word of new chaos rifts arriving after May 9th’s maintenance.