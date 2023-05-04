Snag a new-player starter pack key for mobile MMORTS Viking Rise

Here’s a new one to us: IGG’s mobile MMORTS Viking Rise, which is very much giving off those Game of Thrones vibes with its theming and artwork; it boasts RTS battles, city-building, hero characters, and seafaring content, all set in an online world. The studio has kindly granted us a stack of keys to help potential new players get set up in the game. Each key unlocks a pack with Oracle Soulstone x10, Blessed Soulstone x10, Epic Hero Shard x50, x3h Speedup x6, 8h Defensive shield x6, and 8h Gathering Boost x6.

Click the Mo button below (and prove you’re not a robot) to grab one of these keys!









999 keys left!

To redeem your code, download and log in to the game on your Android or Apple mobile device of choice and tap on your Avatar then Settings then Redeem Code buttons; once the proper tab is open, and enter your code. Rewards are sent through in-game mail.

Do note that keys work only for new players who register an account for the game between April 26th and May 26th, 2023, anywhere in the world, and only once per account. Keys must be applied within 24 hours of registration; they expire May 26th, 2023.

Standard giveaway notes: If there’s no captcha or Mo button and all it says is “No keys left! Sorry” in big letters, then we’re out of keys. If we get another batch from the studio, we’ll send out a note on social media. Having problems with the captcha not working? Try an alt browser or clear your cache. And finally, hang on to your code! If you lose it after all of our keys are given out, we cannot retrieve it for you.

Good luck and have fun!