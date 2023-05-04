Star Citizen marks dev progress on ships, game engine bugs, and missions in its April report

The month of May has just arrived, which means that CIG is taking a moment to compile work done in April to Star Citizen with its usual monthly report. And that means we’re once again looking through for a few highlights from the post.

We start with the graphics and engine sections of the report, which note some of the work done to fix the borked alpha 3.18 update, specifically calling out performance and compatibility improvements, movement of volumetric fog and gas clouds to Vulkan, testing for a new file format to speed up the game’s startup, and continued movement to the Gen12 renderer. Otherwise the graphics and effects teams focused on making fire fiery and water ripply.

The report once again had plenty of ship and vehicle updates to share, such as progress on the Lynx Rover, the Argo SRV, the Crusader Spirit, and a component bay pass for the MISC Freelancer. This portion of the report also noted work on four new unnamed vehicles.

In gameplay matters, the April report talks up continued UI updates for getting to Arena Commander game modes, work on adding a suit fuel system for EVA, the creation of a “munching” feature for salvage, the addition of all ship types into the enemy pool for missions, and a host of tweaks to refinement costs, ship prices, and insurance costs.