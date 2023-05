Looking out at my rapidly overgrowing backyard, it’s hard to deny that spring is here in the northern hemisphere. If you needed another sign, then look no further than DC Universe Online and the return of its Springtime seasonal event.

“Poison Ivy is back to wreak havoc on the people of Gotham City,” Daybreak said. “The Springtime event returns with new Base Items, Feats, and Styles. Collect Seed Pods and visit The Giving Tree (Heroes) or The Misgiving Tree (Villains) in the House of Legends for the latest Spring items.”

The level 20-and-up event has a few new feats this year: Do it for the Vines, Deciduous Drip, and Earthly Remains.

The superhero MMO is riding high on the recent release of Episode 45: Shock to the System on both PC and console.