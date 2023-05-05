Fall Guys Season 4 arrives May 10 with tools that let players build their own obstacle courses

It sure did feel like Season 3 of Fall Guys went on forever, didn’t it? Well we can now all venture a guess as to why it took so long for Season 4 to arrive: because it’s landing with a tool set that lets players create their own plush yet punishing obstacle courses.

The game’s newly revealed creative mode will let players choose an overall theme for their round, place all sorts of obstacles tied to that theme down as they see fit (mostly), and then either share a code for a private game with friends or share it with the wider community. Developer Mediatonic will also be curating playlists of player-built courses for fans to enjoy, and the studio has even made the new season’s rounds with the same creative tool to showcase what’s possible. The video below demonstrates just how this creative mode works for those who are curious.

In addition to player-generated content, Season 4 will replace the current season pass system with multiple shorter fame passes that cost less but promise more value per play time. Fame passes one through six have already been prepared, with the debut pass featuring new cosmetics like the Pixel Pigeon, the Does Not Compute suit, and a Low Poly Guy outfit.

Mediatonic promises to share more information in the coming days, while the new season is scheduled to launch on Wednesday, May 10th.

