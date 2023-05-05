Whatever happened to Digimon Masters, the Digimon MMO?

The Digimon franchise always feels like a third chair to the Pokemon behemoth, but it still has fans enough to warrant new games and at least one MMO in the form of Digimon Masters Online. Even so, whatever happened to it?

Some of the bigger news has come from the Korean version of the game, which offered a look at several new screenshots for Digimon Masters Remastered. This update was first announced in 2021 and was slated to arrive in 2022, and is a technical and visual refresh of the MMO being built on Unity according to translation provided by fan forum With the Will. As for when this remaster will release, that hasn’t been shared yet, but clearly work is continuing on that front.

As for the western version of DMO, that has still been seeing regular updates with the most recent one going live just today with a new Mon, evolution updates, and some events. So while this MMO appears to be flying under the radar, it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.