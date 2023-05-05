Overwatch 2’s director Aaron Keller takes a detailed look at Lifeweaver’s current state of balance

So, how is Lifeweaver working out for Overwatch 2 at this point? Well, in terms of kissability, he’s still very high on the list. (Yes, that’s very important.) In terms of things like performance, though, he’s still struggling even though balance changes have been made. The latest dispatch from the game’s director, Aaron Keller, discusses the changes made to Lifeweaver for things like buffing his ammo and raw healing numbers and where he’s still falling short.

The quick version is that while improvements did help, the core problem remains that Life Grip and Petal Platform can be game-changing abilities but can also be totally useless and/or underused. In other words, it’s not that Lifeweaver lacks numbers, but he lacks the utility to make him specifically worth picking over other support heroes. More plans are being made to improve his performance in those fields accordingly. Keller also promises that the next bit of director contact will be more focused upon something future-looking, so perhaps we’ll finally learn something about the game’s still-MIA PvE mode at long last.