Wizard101 plows through a bayou while Pirate101 readies the deck for its Sinbad update

It’s time for a pair of KingsIsle newsletters, so let’s break them down to see what’s contained inside! First up with Wizard101, the magical MMO is promoting its new ($39) Night Mire Gauntlet, which sounds pretty intense. And punny.

“Somethin’s brewin’ in the Bayou! Help detangle the experimental phenomena in the swampy marshes of the new Night Mire Gauntlet. Numerous stylish adversaries await you if you’re willing to put your magical skills to the test.”

Over in in a different body of water, Pirate101 is touting the upcoming Sinbad Part 2 release: “This update signals the start of multiple small-medium sized updates coming out this year and we cannot WAIT to see what you all think.”

As we reported earlier, Pirate101 is getting ready to activate on Steam this month.