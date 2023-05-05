Temtem squashes bugs to make combat ‘satisfying and fair’ while outlining upcoming balance plans

Considering Temtem’s most recent major update is almost entirely about competition and challenge modes, you might think that turning the balance dials would be the focus of post-update patches. That was certainly the intent of a mid-April patch, but it also introduce bugs, some of which have been addressed in this week’s follow-up patch.

The fixer-upper attacks what Crema called some of the larger problems that cropped up in order to make combat “feel more satisfying and fair.” Fixes address several softlock situations, incorrectly displayed techniques when Tems swap out, and a few specific animations among them.

Meanwhile, the devs are preparing to make some balance changes in Update 1.4, which will include avoiding overlapping effects, ensuring Tems have at least one high hold ability, changing stats, adjusting the doom effect to make it feel more like a finisher technique, and adding a new Composure technique that clears status effects from the battlefield and all critters.



We just launched patch 1.3.2 to address some of the bigger bugs that popped up in the previous patch. Combat will now feel more satisfying and fair, thanks for your patience! 🔸Read the notes: https://t.co/6Z7Q8OlAq6 pic.twitter.com/jbHbdAJiQX — Temtem ⛑ Patch 1.3.2 out now! (@PlayTemtem) May 4, 2023