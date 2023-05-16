Vampire battle royale Bloodhunt confirms it’s entering maintenance mode because of a lack of players

It looks like the battle royale genre didn’t have enough blood in it to sustain more than a couple of titles: Bloodhunt, Sharkmob’s vampiric battle royale set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe, has officially announced its maintenance moding for the foreseeable future.

“Ever since launch, we have been on a journey to excite and delight our players, however, while we have an amazing and very engaged community, we haven’t been able to reach the critical mass needed to sustain development,” the announcement confirms. ”This has led us to the decision to stop further development of Bloodhunt.”

Despite the end of active development, Sharkmob promises to keep the server lights blinking “for as long as [it has] an active player base and community,” with an in-game voting system that will let players choose what things will be unlocked in order to keep the game fresh. The team will also implement a way for players to earn in-game tokens more easily, while purchasing tokens will be turned off on September 26th.

Readers will remember that Bloodhunt came to our attention in July 2021. The shooter entered early access on PC and PS5 that year, but Sharkmob elected to stop early access a month later to retool the game. It later made its return in April 2022 and was found by MOP’s Sam to be an interesting enough entry in the battle royale sub-genre, but clearly it wasn’t interesting enough to hold players’ interest.