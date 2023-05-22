Co-op survivalbox Coreborn Nations of the Ultracore launches in early access July 18

This past February, we first reported on Coreborn: Nations of the Ultracore, a developing multiplayer survival sandbox that leaned heavily on players working together to farm resources, establish outposts for others to visit and use, and protect their holdings from the malevolence of Sorgoth and his Gothkin forces; it all sounds like an ’80s Saturday morning cartoon but looks to have some promise.

Players will soon be able to see if that promise stands up to wider scrutiny as developer Blankhans has confirmed a July 18th date for the game’s early access arrival to Steam. The early access build promises to feature the core gameplay elements of weapon and armor crafting, town establishment, profession progression, and plenty of opportunities for players to group together in the central social hub of Coreheim.

According to the game’s Steam page, team Coreborn expects early access to run approximately one to two years, with additional updates planning to expand the game’s world, increase the number of the kinds of characters players can create, and introduce more events and adventures. The full release of the game will be free-to-play with a cosmetics cash shop, though whether early access will cost money or not isn’t known yet. Still, interested players can peek at what’s on offer in the trailer below.