Elder Scrolls Online previews Necrom’s new Arcanist class in its latest trailer

Necrom is almost here: It’s launching June 5th on PC and June 20th on console. Elder Scrolls Online fans hungry for the Telvanni-centric expanshapaign have been treated to a series of video teasers, and today, they’re getting yet another one – this time on the Arcanist.

Combat Lead Brian Wheeler shows off the new warlock-like class, which combines damage, healing, and defense and wraps it up in glowy green magic and tentacles as players invoke the power of Hermaeus Mora himself. Wheeler walks through all three skill lines overtop both in-game combat and cinematic footage in a dazzling spectacle of spooky neon. Enjoy!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AhoKaHaHxt8

Source: Press release