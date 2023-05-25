Bungie makes the case for Marathon, its brand-new extraction shooter

Yesterday we reported that Bungie was resurrecting a long-dormant shooter franchise with the announcement of its upcoming sci-fi PvP game, Marathon. While the original title appeared on Mac back in 1994 as a first-person shooter, this successor-of-sorts will be latching onto the newer trend of PvP extraction shooters where player “Runners” (cybernetic mercs) would be scouring an alien planet for artifacts.

To help sell its audience on this new project, Bungie put together a six-and-a-half-minute video to highlight its vision and goals for Marathon. The studio said that it will be building Marathon on the “shoulders of giants” — namely, Halo and Destiny — and promised that players would be “part of the narrative.”

The studio said that Marathon is nearing its alpha, but it isn’t ready to show off the game just yet. Check it out and let us know if you’re psyched for this title: