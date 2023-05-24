Bungie announces extraction shooter Marathon, brings back Nathan Fillion for Destiny 2’s The Final Shape

Well well lookit Bungie, all grown up and taking its “next step in its evolution into a multi-game studio”! Yes, at the PlayStation showcase this afternoon, the company announced a brand-new game this evening, one we’ve known was being worked on though we didn’t have a name: It’s called Marathon, a “sci-fi extraction shooter” with a “PvP-first gameplay experience full of tension and excitement […] in a persistent, dynamic, narratively rich online world where players’ actions have ramifications on each unfolding season.” It’s coming to PS5, Xbox X|S, and PC with crossplay… and no, there’s no release date or even the whisper of a target window.

“A PvP-focused extraction shooter set on the mysterious planet of Tau Ceti IV, Marathon will see players inhabit the bodies of Runners, cybernetic mercenaries who have been designed to survive the planet’s harsh environments, exploring the lost colony that once inhabited Tau Ceti’s surface. Players will engage solo or in crews of three, searching for mysterious alien artifacts, as well as for valuable loot and new weapons and gear that they can add to their collection.”

Already steeling ourselves for “it’s not a sprint, it’s a Marathon” jokes for the next several years. They’re coming.

Destiny 2 fans needn’t worry about their precious, however, as Bungie also announced a new expansion called The Final Shape, which will bring back the ever-popular actor Nathan Fillion as Cayde-6. Bungie warns that The Final Shape will bring the 10-year Light & Darkness Saga to an end, and it’s not entirely clear whether Bungie aims to begin a new saga or plans a different way to service the game into the future. What we do know is that there is a future and that more updates are coming – including this one.