Black Desert showcases the Awakened Woosa and Maegu classes in new videos

Now that we have a hard calendar release date for Black Desert’s Land of the Morning Light expansion here in the west, Pearl Abyss has decided to keep the trailers coming with two more videos focusing on the Awakening skills of the Woosa and Maegu classes.

The first video is effectively a teaser trailer for the new Awakened classes that both sets the scene for the twins’ inevitable conflict and offers a very brief hint at the new weapons each class gets to yield. The second is a much more focused combat trailer that showcases the Awakened Woosa’s abilities as she basically wields a spell book to some devastating and flashy effect.

As a refresher, Land of the Morning Light will make its way to our shores on June 14th with the titular new location, new housing, new gear, and of course, the Awakened classes getting previewed in the videos below.

