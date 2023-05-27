Diablo Immortal goes all-in on Lilith in honor of Diablo IV

If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em, right? That’s the strategy for Diablo Immortal, which isn’t so much attempting to compete with the imminent arrival of Diablo IV as it is riding its coattails to some peripheral benefit. So let us not be that surprised that this cross-platform MMO is embracing Diablo IV’s main villain, Lilith, over the coming month.

To start with, the Season 14 battle pass is called “Children of Lilith” and will be running from June 8th through July 6th. In addition to that, there’s a new Lilith-themed legendary gem, a lockbox Lilith cosmetic set, and a bonus buff to battle pass experience gains.

Blizzard also teased the next major Diablo Immortal content update: “Our fourth major update, Destruction’s Wake, is currently being forged by the fires of the Burning Hells. On June 13th, we’ll divulge all its offerings in a new blog.”