Embers Adrift highlights its recently released Flooded Ruins update with new video and upcoming livestreams

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

An update called Flooded Ruins seems pretty self-explanatory, but that isn’t stopping Embers Adrift from showing off as much of this new patch as it can, specifically in the form of pictures, a trailer, and some upcoming livestreams.

The update was primarily heralded with a new trailer that offered a look at some of the new ember veins that were added and a flythrough of their associated delves, an in-game look at new crafting quests, the highlights of a newly added tutorial log, simplified tooltips, and changes to weapon flanking. Of course, there’s also the full patch notes from last week that outline all of the updates, improvements, and fixes.

Finally, the Flooded Ruins update will be highlighted in a series of livestreams on Friday, June 2nd, with developers and content creators as part of the MMORPG’s other events for its free weekend. In the meantime, the new video awaits below.

sources: YouTube, Twitter, official forums (1, 2)
Advertisement
Previous articleAion Classic EU maps out the rest of 2023 while compensating players for DDOS outages
Next articleOverwatch 2 plans Pride Month celebration with player cosmetics, decorated maps, and a short story

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments