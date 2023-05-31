Overwatch 2 plans Pride Month celebration with player cosmetics, decorated maps, and a short story

Pride Month is nearly here, and Overwatch 2 is seeking to highlight the diverse nature of the shooter’s cast and playerbase with several celebratory nods in June in the form of player cosmetics, some decorations across a couple of the game’s maps, and a short story.

Starting June 1st, players who log in will be able to select from a variety of Pride flag player icons and name cards that express the wide spectrum of LGBTQ+ identities and celebrate the orientations of several Overwatch characters. On that same subject, there is also a new short story that confirms and explores the lesbian and bisexual orientation of Pharah and Baptiste respectively. Finally, this month sees the Midtown map dressed in post-Pride parade regalia and Watchpoint: Gibraltar will include a new photo of Tracer and her partner Emily.

On top of the in-game Pride celebrations, Blizzard is also encouraging players to shop at its gear store for Pride-themed apparel, with net proceeds from sales earned between now and June 30th being donated to the National Center for Trans Equality.

As one might expect, Blizzard marking the LGBTQ+ community for one month while it stands accused of a whole host of allegations about its workplace conduct, sexual harassment, union-busting, and studio-wide brain drain are raising more than a few players’ eyebrows, but the acknowledgement is there this June one way or the other.