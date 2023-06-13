Trove celebrates Pride with a new event, skin, and a monorail in the Splendid Summer event

Gamigo continues to use Trove as a force for good in the world despite the shenanigans of its parent company: This week, Trove joins the roster of MMORPGs and other multiplayer games that are celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community during Pride month. Gamigo’s calling it the “Splendid Summer 2023” event.[AL:TROVE]

“Pride is here, celebrating love for all, and encouraging everybody to be their true, authentic selves,” the studio says.

“Grand Marshal Qubesly has returned to the Hub, once again tasking gamers with the quest of defeating enemies for Valor coins. This year’s event brings new rewards including seven new sails, a new boat, and a new Tomb Raiser skin. Players can check out the Pride Parade Monorail – a constantly revolving rollercoaster located at the Hub. Also available is the Blazing Band June pack, a fearless crew of Pyro Fighter, Rock Crystal, and Coco Sage. Each event prize will bestow players with an encouraging affirmation about self-love, self-encouragement, and all-around love from the team at Trove. This is a time of year when Pride beckons love for everyone. Don’t miss out on a chance to celebrate everything that you are, exactly as you are.”