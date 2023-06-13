Star Trek Online releases Unraveled, its new episode, and its new TFO for console

Console fans are finally joining their PC siblings in Star Trek Online’s Unraveled season, which has kicked off on Xbox and PlayStation today. As we’ve previously covered, this is the story arc that sees Kipleigh Brown return as Admiral Kuumaarke; the patch includes the new Wish Upon a Star episode, Leviathan TFO, and a pair of patrols, as well as a refresh in the cash shop.

“Star Trek Online: Unraveled, the latest season of the long-running MMO is now available for the PlayStation 4 system, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Following events from the conclusion of the Mirror Universe story arc, “Terran Gambit”, your Captain will embark on a humanitarian scientific mission with Admiral Kuumaarke to stabilize the Na’kuhl sun. However, this mission is interrupted by a discovery; a transdimentional Reality Vortex is disrupting space-time throughout the Multiverse. A conflict ensues with the Tholians, who reveal that constant use of time and dimensional travel has caused these vortices – and your Captain is partly to blame.”

The release comes rather inconveniently on a day when Cryptic and Gearbox’s parent company, Embracer, is undergoing a vast restructure , which may or may not wind up impacting STO and the other games in the Gearbox wheelhouse.

Source: Press release