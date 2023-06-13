Massively OP Podcast Episode 425: A disturbance in the Force of SWTOR

On this week’s episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Bree and Justin talk about SWTOR’s big studio move, Summer Game Fest 2023, the great Reddit protest, No Man’s Sky releases, EVE Online, and 10 years of Neverwinter and Marvel Heroes.
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, Diablo IV
- News: SWTOR moves studios, launches Old Wounds update
- News: Summer Game Fest 2023 announcements
- News: 10-year anniversaries for Neverwinter and Marvel Heroes
- News: MMO subreddits join protest
- News: Releases for EVE Online and No Man’s Sky (plus Mac version)
- Outro
Other info:
