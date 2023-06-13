Massively OP Podcast Episode 425: A disturbance in the Force of SWTOR

On this week’s episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Bree and Justin talk about SWTOR’s big studio move, Summer Game Fest 2023, the great Reddit protest, No Man’s Sky releases, EVE Online, and 10 years of Neverwinter and Marvel Heroes.

It's the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails!

