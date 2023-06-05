Subreddits for FFXIV, Guild Wars 2, WoW, and more MMORPGs plan blackout protests over Reddit’s API access changes

If the subreddit feeds you follow seem especially on-fire recently, it’s not just because it’s a Tuesday; it’s because many Reddit communities are angry over API changes Reddit plans to make in July that will require third-party apps to pay for access in an apparent attempt to bolster ad revenue prior to its IPO listing; moderators argue that these changes will run third-party apps out of business and that access to third-party apps is integral for themselves and users.

As a result of the news, hundreds of subreddits are reportedly planning July blackouts in protest of these changes, including the subreddits for World of Warcraft, Guild Wars 2, and Final Fantasy XIV.

Each of these subreddits posted similar notices about the blackout, with each one giving their own explanations on why they’re joining in. As of this writing, the GW2 subreddit plans to list itself as NSFW and keep itself blacked out starting July 1st if the changes go through, the WoW subreddit is discussing its protest with the community, and the FFXIV subreddit is considering going dark on July 12th for a period of 48 hours followed by a week-long period of restricted mode access.

While mod teams recognize that these protests can be disruptive to their communities, they also point out that this kind of action has been effective before and that the protest is necessary to bend the ear of Reddit’s higher-ups. “Over the years, we have generally shied away from using the subreddit as a bully pulpit,” reads the FFXIV mod announcement. “Unfortunately, time is of the essence and this is likely to affect the majority of our community here let alone across the entirety of Reddit.”