Pride Month celebrations kick off in Second Life, Wizard101, Pirate101, and Sky Children of the Light

The celebration of Pride Month across the MMO universe continues on, and we’re here to collect some of the various events that are being held in celebration and support of the LGBTQ+ community. Here’s a rundown of some of the latest goings-on:

We begin with KingsIsle’s Wizard101 and Pirate101, which will be holding a joint celebration and charity drive that includes a free Pride pet for each MMO, along with sales of a plushie, sales of a returning mount, and a June 16th charity livestream all to benefit Outright International.

Second Life is calling attention to LGBTQ+ community events that are happening in-game all month long, including parties, parades, talent shows, and art shows. Players can head over to a cultivated destination page and check out video footage from one such event below.

Finally, multiplayer title Sky: Children of the Light is updating and expanding its Days of Rainbow event into the Days of Color event, with new quests that award a new event currency for colorful cosmetics and several cosmetic bundles being sold to help benefit The Trevor Project. Days of Color will run from now until June 14th.