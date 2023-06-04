EverQuest and EverQuest II hand out free Pride-colored lion pets

This year’s Pride Month has been celebrated across multiple MMOs and MMORPGs with free cosmetic items, and it looks as if both EverQuest and EverQuest II are doing the same thing, with some free colorful lion pets available to claim from both titles.

These lion pets are probably familiar to regular players of each game, but this year’s offerings come in three different color schemes to represent asexual, non-binary, and pansexual orientations. Players simply need to head to the cash shop for each title and grab them for 0 Daybreak Cash, though the freebies will no longer be available after July 9th. Still, that is plenty of time for fans to get themselves some colorful lion friends.



We are once again celebrating LGBTQIA+ Pride Month with some new dauntingly regal friends that can be found on the Marketplace for 0 Daybreak Cash. Team up with us to show support for ourselves, our fellow gamers, families, and friends!#everquestII #eqII #pridemonth pic.twitter.com/lNilPjGnjY — EverQuest II (@everquestii) June 2, 2023

We are once again celebrating LGBTQIA+ Pride Month with brand new familiars! These roaringly fantastic friends can be found on the Marketplace for 0 Daybreak Cash. Team up with us to show support for ourselves, our fellow gamers, families, and friends!#everquest #eq #pridemonth pic.twitter.com/PtSHOJ7nWl — EverQuest (@everquest) June 2, 2023