Overwatch 2 finally expands Pride content to Poland and Romania following player backlash

Chris Neal
When Overwatch 2 decided to launch Pride Month content for the shooter, it did so selectively to accommodate countries the studio claimed had “laws that aren’t tolerant of LGBT content” like Poland, Romania, Hungary, and Lithuania. However, as we noted at the time, while Hungary and Lithuania have indeed pushed such laws forth, Poland and Romania have not.

This set off a firestorm among the playerbase, with many rightly calling out that Pride isn’t only for those who are privileged enough to be open in their country. After a week of the tinderbox being lit, director Aaron Keller announced on Twitter that the Pride event has now been made available to Polish and Romanian players.

The update that unlocked Pride for these countries went out without maintenance, though Keller did point out that players would need to relog into the game for the change to take effect. “Thank you to those players for their patience and feedback. We’ll continue working to expand representation both in and out of OW2,” Keller writes.

sources: The Gamer, Twitter
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, pay disparities, sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits, federal settlements, executive misconduct, pipeline issues, messy financials, declining titles, failed partnerships, widespread illegal unionbusting, disastrous management, brain drain, bungled OW2 PvE, WoW Classic RMT, and the still-astonishing revelation that the CEO threatened to have his assistant murdered. As of 2023, the company is (theoretically) being acquired by Microsoft.
