Tarisland offers its first preview of the MMO’s classes starting with the High Elf Mage

Tarisland has once again put forth yet another video, only this time it’s not about the setting or the world or even the game’s elves; it’s about the Mage class. Which is also an elf, incidentally. So it’s still kind of about elves in a general sense.

Indeed, the video starts of by reiterating the tragic backstory of the High Elf race, then goes on to offer a look at the class’ ability to wield fire and frost. As one would expect, the Mage is a ranged DPS character, with both its flame spec tree and ice spec tree offering abilities and passives that enhance damage output according to the tooltips shown in the video. The preview also appears to confirm that classes will be race-locked and potentially gender-locked.

More looks ahead are likely planned as Tarisland heads to its planned June 27th global closed beta, so expect more videos like the one below as the month rolls on.

