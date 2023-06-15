Final Fantasy XI has kicked off its Summer of Adventure campaigns

It is no longer the Summer of George. It may not be barefoot boy summer. We do not know when or where hot girl summer will grace us. But in Final Fantasy XI it is definitely the Summer of Adventure, and that means you will spend your summer adventuring like your life depends on it – especially if your definition of “adventuring” includes a fair bit of grinding because the two biggest campaigns involve boosts to experience chains and capacity point chains to help launch your levels and/or job mastery into the stratosphere.

Beyond that there are also more seal drops from enemies, more item drops from seal battlefields, and so forth. You know the sort of boosts that the game will offer, FFXI loves its boost campaigns and it always offers a bunch of them that work together. But hey, it’s a good chance to get some items and level a job or two or three. And hey, maybe you’ll meet a galka named George and it’ll be the Summer of George after all. It’s an adventure!