Lord of the Rings Online rethinks its approach to the Lore-master class

A friendly heads-up for those who play Lord of the Rings Online’s Lore-master: Your class is under review by the dev team for some significant changes in the future.

In a forum post earlier this month , LOTRO’s systems designer outlined some possible adjustments to the ersatz wizard class. For starters, there’s some question as to what to do with the trait lines: “I think it’s worth seriously considering how blueLM might become a viable alternative to a redCaptain in groups. If going down that road, the rLM would be ‘direct, personal DPS,’ blue would be ‘offensive group support with a little less damage’ and yellow would be ‘defensive group support and off-healing.’”

Additionally, it is looking likely that pets will receive a major rework to strengthen their identities, share skill cooldowns, and have their damage increased. “Pets should be contributing a non-arbitrary amount of damage,” the dev said.

Elsewhere in the LOTROverse, some players — clearly influenced by Diablo IV — are advocating for SSG to dip more into the “Nameless” horror bestiary. To wit, Game Designer Jeff Libby said, “The Nameless as a concept really excite our dungeon designers, because they can provide a basically limitless font of monsters, but I think introducing Throkhar as an entity that might be out there, somewhere, is very different than pulling back the curtain on this frightening and unknowable ‘It’ three months after the defeat of Sauron.”

He later appended, “I don’t like the Nameless. I think they’re best when used sparingly, and given how briefly they’re mentioned in LotR, I think Tolkien agreed.”